I like to explore the authentic food of the place I travel to: Shruti Sharma

Shruti Sharma the talented actress who has been part of some successful TV shows like Gathbandhan, Nazar, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Namak Issk Ka etc, is passionate about the travel plans she makes for herself and for her near ones. She finds it pleasing to explore newer destinations.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shruti Sharma talks about her travel secrets and more.

Read them here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Depends on the location, but mostly I take flights.

Your most memorable travel was:

Kashmir

Vacation spot you long to go:

Switzerland.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My brother

Styled up or Casual during travel:

I wear casual and comfortable clothes during my travel.

Your top three traveling essentials:

Phone, skincare essentials and my earbuds.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Hills or mountains.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

Both are fine.

Any road trip experience:

No, still waiting for a road trip to happen!!

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Eating and exploring the authentic food of the place.

