Splitsvilla fame Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in bathroom due to drug overdose

Aditya Singh Rajput, the young actor, who rose to fame after his stint in Splitsvilla, was found dead today in his apartment's bathroom. Read more details here.

The young actor Aditya Singh Rajput, who rose to fame after his stint in Splitsvilla, was found dead in the bathroom of his Andheri home today (May 22). As per reports in Times Of India, the actor was found lying by his friend in his apartment, who, along with the watchman, rushed him to hospital, where he was declared dead.

The report further states that he was found dead in the washroom of his 11th-floor high-rise. According to several reports, it might be a drug overdose. The actor’s Instagram stories suggest he was home with his friends last night.

Aditya hailed from Delhi and started off as a model. Aditya started his career at a very early age of 17. Since then, he has never looked back. He had featured in 125 TV commercials and 4 Hindi debut movies directed by known National Award Winners. In his 3rd movie, Krantiveer – the revolution, he played a very strong revolutionary. He did projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others. Aditya recently featured in Zee5’s Poison.

RIP, Aditya Singh Rajput

