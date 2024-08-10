EXCLUSIVE: ‘Splitsvilla X5’ fame Lakshay, Unnati & others react to the big fight at Janta Jury.

The Splitsvilla X5 Janta Jury was quite an event to witness where hell broke loose and several contestants got into a fight with each other right before the finale.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Lakshay, Unnati, Deekila, Kashish, Shubhi and Aniket opened up on the fan experience, the fight that broke out and several other things.

Q. How was it like to interact with all the fans? What all did you know and were enlightened by?

Kashish: Firstly, I really did not expect so many fans to show you and show their love for me. I have to show this and other things they got me (there in video). I think this, what we are getting in the form of love from fans – it means everything and there is nothing else that matters.

Shubhi: I guess Kashish has said everything, but it has indeed been incredibly overwhelming to receive all this love. I did not anticipate it.

Aniket: I mainly want to thank all those people who came today. Because if they wouldn’t have come, we wouldn’t have had so much fun. So, I really want to just thank all the fans out there.

Lakshay: I really don’t believe all this, what is happening! Even when I sat and these people shouting and all that – I have experienced this everywhere and continue to try and get in to it and try to calm things down.

Lakshay, there were so many girls who were saying that we love his voice. What do you have to say about that?

Lakshay: I really did not expect fans to love my voice so much. People kept saying, and I just feel great.

Unnati: I have to this to all the fans, these things you do, these gestures and everything else – it feels incredibly special to me. I used to be a Splitsvilla fan myself and hence to be here, it is surreal. I actually connect with this emotion.

Deekila: I am that person who isn’t articulate and isn’t able to entirely say what I feel. But I want to thank all the fans immensely for coming and expressing their love for us. That is my heartfelt message for everyone.

This event saw a lot of hatred coming from one group to the other. What do you have say about it and how the hitting and everything happened?

Unnati: See, some people do hate each other but it isn’t like Group A hates all people in Group B and vice versa. Just a case of few people having such feelings.

Lakshay: See, I would like to say that the audiences are smart and they understand everything. The person who is true to themselves and otherwise, you cannot hate them. If we are not getting the hate, there is a reason for that. Even today, there is some animosity but it wasn’t working according to groups – it was just the seating arrangement. We cannot change people’s mindsets. Everyone in general is so great.

Kashish, did you feel that the contestants were gearing/auditioning up for Bigg Boss OTT or else? Why is it that after a fight, people go live and post clarifications about things?

Kashish: You’re asking me this what I am asking everyone else. As soon as the episode is out, some people are just going live and putting out justifications. I won’t give names but everyone knows who does it. There is no reason to do that, and I do believe that a lot of people are indeed auditioning and making sure that Bigg Boss makers notice them.