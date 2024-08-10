EXCLUSIVE: ‘Splitsvilla X5’ fame Addy reacts on Digvijay’s push during Janta Jury

The heat surrounding Splitsvilla X5 was intense, where after a long and pulpy ride. After a long competition and immense resilience, participants including Akriti Negi, Anicka Sharma, Arbaz Parel, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Harsh Arora, Jaswanth Bopanna, Kashish Kapoor, Nayera Ahuja, Rushali Yadav, and Siwet Tomar have made it to the finals.

And while we await the winner, IWMBuzz managed to have an exclusive conversation with a few contestants having seated together and indulged in a heart-to-heart talk which included Addy Jain, Dev, Jaswanth, Akriti Negi, Nayera and Ishita.

Q. How was it like to interact with the fans and how much did you enjoy with them?

Ishita: It was amazing and also very overwhelming. It was my first time as I experienced people fighting for us or supporting us with so much love. It was truly amazing. I hope such kinda experiences keep coming in.

Akriti: It was a lot of fun. I don’t think anyone will say that today this person’s fan did not come or so, all fan bases had come here, I, especially, enjoyed a lot. Amid the Digvijay-Shivit war, I could hear people chanting ‘Akriti, Akriti’ as well. I did feel that the contestants are still on loggerheads with each other even though the show has concluded. I guess it will continue.

Nayera: I don’t think it has ever happened that I was able to have such a direct conversation with the fans, because so far we have seen how fans keep fighting amongst themselves in the comments section but this was a first. I was a little skeptical to come here initially because I have usually received a lot of backlash. But the experience here was really great, who were neutral and understood things, especially in the case of Arbaaz.

There were several allegations being put on you. Do you think you were able to clear them, Jaswanth?

Jaswanth: I think I was able to clear all of them. I guess audience knows the truth as well so I am not worried at all. I genuinely had an amazing time and this is a great initiative taken by MTV.

We saw that this season of Splitsvilla had a lot of brotherhood going on? Is it a new thing for this season, Dev?

Dev: I honestly don’t know that because I have no connections in the show, and all I was left with was brothers. In the end, I was only focusing on performing the challenges as I had no connections in the end. So, it was like I didn’t get any girl, atleast I got brothers.

Addy: I agree with that too. I believe in relationships – no matter what.

Interviewed by Sweta Gupta

Kashish has also put several allegations on you Addy. Post show, there have been so many things that haven’t been cleared. It is still going on. What’s your take on it?

Addy: I do engage in a lot of fights with her. We talk less and we indulge in fights much more. But there is a soft corner that I have. She even unfollowed me following that and this kinda things, I guess keeps happening. But now matter what, she might say a few things about me or I say a few things about her, I do have a soft corner for her.

Do you believe this kinda things is just auditioning for Bigg Boss?

Addy: I feel whenever there are things being talked where Digvijay even said something about me or so – I have tried to keep myself out of it. Fine, you will get your moment of fame by that controversy. I guess the respect is lost then, and I feel that once someone does a reality show, you cannot get that out of your system and it becomes a perspective.