EXCLUSIVE: ‘Splitsvilla X5’ fame Siwet reacts on why he pushed Digvijay during Janta Jury

The press and fan meet of Splitsvilla X5 turned out to be quite an event indeed where just like the one in the show, showdown between Digvijay and Siwet led to what ensued a ruckus.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, we talked with Dewangini, Divyansh, Siwet, Anicka, Harsh and Rushali where Siwet even opened on his reaction of pushing Digvijay and other things.

Q. How did you guys enjoy the reactions from fans? There was so much going on.

Harsh: I guess you just feel overwhelmed and this was exactly that instance. When you do a show like this, you don’t entirely think how fans will react outside and you just do it from your heart but when you do get this reaction, it is fabulous and I feel really grateful.

Rushali: I think we all are grateful and had the most amazing time. It feels like we are back in the villa (laughs).

Siwet, a lot of them felt that this season was all about more brotherhood and less Splitsvilla. What do you have to say about it?

Siwet: I guess they made a small mistake this time around. You called in 10 boys 2 days before the girls came in and put them in a room without work, there will be a bond which cannot break. Above that, Addy is like my brother from the outside. The bond with him is something else. Others met, we became brothers: what can we do. We are made like that.

Harsh: To add to that, I have to say that even the girls were kept separately but the difference is that they keep bitching about each other and hence you saw all the fights.

Interviewed by Sweta Gupta

Siwet, you mentioned about being Rajput and having warm blood – but do you think this also sends a wrong message to everyone, especially when you’re in an event like this?

Siwet: It depends on the intended message. At that point of time, my girlfriend was being talked about, so I reacted. And I want to say this to everyone anyway – don’t hear a word against your family, it you’re a man. I’m not discriminating but we are raised like that – we are to defend our families. In my case, that is a reflex, I can’t handle it. I can’t control when my loved ones or my family is being targeted.

Anicka: Firstly, I have to thank all my fans because I really did not anticipate so much love from everyone despite the immense hate I am getting on social media. I really do feel blessed. About the issue, I just wanted to calm Siwet down and make sure he doesn’t say anything or doesn’t react, no matter what. Unfortunately, it happened. But it is what it is.