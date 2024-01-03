RIP: Eminent Personalities Who Died In 2023

The year 2023 has marked an emotional period in the Indian showbiz industry, as it witnessed the untimely departure of several beloved stars. From renowned television actors to seasoned film personalities, the industry bid farewell to these talented individuals, leaving behind a void that will be hard to fill. Let’s take a moment to remember and pay tribute to the Indian stars who left us in 2023.

Nitesh Pandey

The popular television actor, Nitesh Pandey, passed away due to a heart attack in Maharashtra. Best remembered as Dheeraj Kapoor from the television show Anupamaa, Pandey’s versatile talent shone through in shows like Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, and Durgesh Nandini. His contribution to Indian cinema includes memorable roles in Om Shanti Om and Badhaai Do.

Aditya Singh Rajput

Reality TV star and actor Aditya Singh Rajput’s untimely death sent shockwaves through the industry. Found dead in his friend’s Andheri flat, the circumstances surrounding his demise remain mysterious. With a presence in brand endorsements and commercials, Rajput gained popularity through his participation in the youth-based reality show Splitsvilla.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

Fans mourned the loss of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known as Jasmine from the popular family show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The actress met a tragic end in a car accident while traveling with her fiancé. Having made her mark in the digital space with the web series Please Find Attached, Upadhyaya also appeared in Bollywood films such as Chhapaak and City Lights.

Satish Kaushik

The widely-loved actor, known for his comical roles, Satish Kaushik, passed away in Delhi’s Bijwasan after complaining of uneasiness. His comedic brilliance had endeared him to audiences. He found fame in Bollywood with Mr India starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri, where he played the iconic character of a cook named Calendar. He was also an Assistant Director in the film.

Javed Khan Amrohi

Javed Khan Amrohi, a Hindi film actor, gained recognition for his roles in popular movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India, and Chak De! India. His contributions also extended to TV series such as Mirza Ghalib and Nukkad, leaving a lasting impact on the Indian film industry.

Gufi Paintal

Sarabjeet Sigh Paintal Walia, popularly known for his iconic role as Shakuni in B.R Chopra’s Mahabharat, passed away at the age of 78. Apart from his acting career, Paintal had also served in the Indian Army during the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

Rio Kapadia

Rio Kapadia, known for his roles in critically acclaimed films like “Happy New Year” and TV series like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, left a void in the industry. His impressive filmography included notable works in Khuda Hafiz, Mardaani, and Dil Chahta Hai.

Dinesh Phadnis

Dinesh Phadnis, best known for his role as Inspector Fredricks in the iconic television series CID, bid farewell on December 5 at a Mumbai hospital. His contribution to both television and film, including a role in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, will be remembered by fans.

Junior Mehmood

Junior Mehmood, known for his roles in over 200 films in different languages, left behind a legacy in movies like Brahmachari, Mera Naam Joker, and Parvarish. Battling stage four cancer, he passed away on December 8 in Mumbai at the age of 67.