Legendary actor Satish Kaushik has been one of the most respected and admired actors and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. He’s been actively doing good work in the Hindi industry for quite many years and well, when it comes to comedy roles, there’s been very few actors who have been actually been better than him. Not just as a stunning actor who’s loved by one and all, Satish Kaushik has also received a lot of love as a director. Some of his movies are classics and to name the most popular movie made by him, we can all instantly think of ‘Tere Naam’ ft. Salman Khan.

Some time back, we all heard the trafic news of him passing away and it shattered hearts and emotions of all his fans. He reportedly passed away due to a heart attack and the tragic news spread like wildfire. Well, right now, we hear another sad update. As per the media reports in Times Of India, Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika has deleted her Instagram account after her father’s unfortunate demise.

Well, here's hoping and praying that Satish Kaushik's family gets the desired amount of strength and courage to bear with this loss.