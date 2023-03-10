Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday at 67 years old. The actor’s death is being mourned by his fans across the country and even his friends from the industry. Satish was laid to rest at a Versova crematorium last night in presence of his family members and close friends from the industry.

Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram Stories to share an unseen picture of the late Satish Kaushik standing in a room. In the picture, Satish Kaushik folded his hands as he smiled at the camera.

Kartik captioned, ‘A great actor, a great human being, and the best landlord I had during my struggling days in the city. Will always remember your encouraging words and laughter sir. RIP Satish Sir.’