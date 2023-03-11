The nation is in shock over Satish Kaushik’s passing. On March 9, 2023, the seasoned actor and director passed away from a heart attack while riding in a car through Delhi. On the occasion of Holi, Satish was at a gathering that one of his friends had organized. We now know that the Delhi Police showed up at the property in Southwest Delhi where the party was planned. Some medicines were found. To determine the precise cause of Satish Kaushik’s death, the Delhi Police is also awaiting a thorough postmortem report.

Delhi Police Waits For Satish Kaushik’s Postmortem Report

We now know that the Delhi Police are holding up Satish Kaushik’s postmortem report. Based on that, they will continue their investigation. According to India Today, the doctors have not yet made any definitive statements. The actor’s heart and blood were preserved for future testing. In roughly a week or 15 days, the police will learn the whole postmortem report.

Also, the Delhi crime team went to the location of the celebration that Satish attended just before he passed away. Some medicines were found there that they recovered. Based on that, additional inquiries will be undertaken. The police have also made inquiries about the party’s attendee list. According to the source, the party was attended by an Industrialist, who is reportedly wanted in the case. So nothing unusual has yet come to light regarding Satish Kaushik’s death. The probe is still ongoing, though.

Source: India Today