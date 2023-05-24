ADVERTISEMENT
RIP: Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey passes away

TV actor Nitesh Pandey who's been a part of the entertainment industry for many years and has managed to create impact in various shows with big and small roles both is unfortunately no more. Read this article for more details

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 May,2023 10:35:59
A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in from the Indian TV industry once again. Just when we started coming terms with the fact that actor Aditya Singh Rajput is no more, we heard another tragic news of ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passing away due to a tragic road accident. And immediately, after that, we also hear the sad update that actor Nitesh Pandey who’s been a part of the TV industry for many years is unfortunately no more. He was recently doing a terrific job while playing the role of Dheeraj Kumar in the popular show Anupamaa alongside Rupali Ganguly.

Know more about the tragic and heartbreaking details of actor Nitesh Pandey who passed away:

Well, as per the latest media reports in Times Of India, Nitesh Pandey suffered a massive cardiac arrest. He reportedly suffered the cardiac arrest at Igatpuri near Nashik where he was shooting the previous night. He reportedly passed away almost immediately after suffering the cardiac arrest.

As far as work is concerned, he’s best known for working in projects like Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, Dabangg 2, Khosla Ka Ghosla and several TV serials. His latest serials include the likes of Indiawaali Maa, Anupamaa and many more.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. May God give the entire family the strength to bear with this tragic and heartbreaking loss. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Read Latest News