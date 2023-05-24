Rupali Ganguly on friend Nitesh Pandey's passing away,"He had messaged me last week about a painting he had made, we had made plans to make our sons meet "

Anupama actress Rupali Ganguly mourns the death of her close friend and colleague Nitesh Pandey.Sharing fond memories about her bond with Nitesh "He was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch with me apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais

24 May,2023 17:30:32

Anupama Fame Rupali Sharing fond memories about her bond with Nitesh, Rupali says,”He was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch with me apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais,during my sabbatical. He had even come to meet me after Rudransh was born.I can’t believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made and we had made plans to make our sons meet. ” “We would bond over dogs. His wife Arpita is an animal care giver, feeder too like me. I am devastated! He was so so so fiercely protective about me. Even when he came to Anupamaa, it felt as if you have your bestie next to you at your work place. Just this month beginning, I had gone very late for a films get together and saw his car leaving, so I called him and said I saw you and he said tu ruk main aata hoon gaadi ghumake , and I said no no ghar jaa agale hafte milte hai. Teen hafte ho gaye uss baat ko and now I will never meet him. I can’t believe this!”, shares Rupali. RIP: Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey passes away Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ director Deven Bhojani gets emotional, speaks on directing both Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Nitesh Pandey

