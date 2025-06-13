Tanmay Nagar Exits From Pushpa Impossible, Takes In New Role In Star Plus Show Jhanak

Actor Tanmay Nagar, who has won hearts with his performance as Arjun Shekhawat, has not exited from the Sony SAB popular show Pushpa Impossible. On Thursday, 12 June, the actor posted several photos with the lead actress, Karuna Pandey, and also with other stars from the show, as well as some fun behind-the-scenes moments, bidding farewell. And with a long note, he thanked everyone as he exited from the show. However, with the role of Arjun Shekhawat coming to an end, the actor has now taken on another role, as he is set to appear in the Star Plus show Jhanak.

The Star Plus show Jhanak recently took a 20-year leap in its generation, after which Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma, and Twinkle Arora are playing the lead roles. With the lead cast, several new characters have also been introduced in the show. And the latest one is Tanmay Nagar. The actor announced his entry on his Instagram and shared that his character name will be Yash.

According to TOI reports, Tanmay shared that he will be playing the character of Ishani’s stepson, played by actress Megha Chakraborty. The after-leap episodes are already on air, and it will be interesting to see how viewers respond to the major changes. However, sharing more about his character, the actor revealed that he will play Yash, who is angry, emotional, and outspoken about his feelings. Additionally, he shared that his character plays a pivotal role, creating tension in the story with his bold, blunt, and angry personality. Additionally, he, along with his girlfriend Ankita, played by Sneha Bhawsar, treats his stepmother very badly.

Tanmay Nagar is a talented actor who has earlier appeared in the web series Gunaah featuring Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani. Additionally, he has also been part of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei and Ek Mahanayak: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.