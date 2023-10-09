Tina Datta hides nose injury with makeup, gets Best Television Actress award

Tina Datta is no stranger to the limelight. Recently, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her journey to an award function. In a candid video shared on her Instagram, Tina revealed that she had sustained bruises on her nose due to an injury. She allowed her fans a peek into the efforts of her makeup artist, who worked diligently to conceal the injury and help Tina achieve the perfect look for the event.

Later, at the award function, she walked away with the prestigious title of Best Television Actress for her role in the TV show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. Overjoyed and grateful for this recognition, Tina Datta took to Instagram once again to share her emotions with her followers. She expressed her gratitude to the team behind Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, including Sony TV, Rahul Tewary, SK Torigins, and Swastik Productions, for giving her the opportunity to bring Surili to life.

Tina also expressed her heartfelt thanks to her fans, fondly known as the “TribeTina,” for their unwavering love and support. Her caption read, “FOREVER GRATEFUL 😇 Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum and Surili will always stay close to me. And getting recognized for my work and awarded as the Best Television Actress makes me feel surreal… Thank you @sonytvofficial @rahultewary @sktorigins @g3gill @swastikproductions for giving me Surili and a beautiful home called HUM. This is for each one of you who loved Surili and showered us with so much love. #TribeTina you have my heart!! ❤️❤️”