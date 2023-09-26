Television | News

Titlie: Cheeku to risk his life and save Garv

The talented actor Ishaan Singh Manhas entered the show as Garv’s elder brother Cheeku. In the plot line, he entered when Garv’s life is in danger. To save Grav, Cheeku risked his life

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Sep,2023 18:00:14
Titlie the new presentation on Star Plus coming from Writer and Producer Ved Raj’s banner Story Square Productions recently witnessed a new entry. The talented actor Ishaan Singh Manhas entered the show as Garv’s elder brother Cheeku. In the plot line, he entered when Garv’s life is in danger. To save Grav, Cheeku risked his life.”

In the recent episode we wrote Titlie getting into a confrontation with Sandy which will result in Titlie being accidentally thrown out of the window. She will be holding the parapet wall and asking for help when Garv will spot her. He will come to help her, but he will be engulfed by a similar past accident and will call the name of Chiku. Garv will manage to save Titlie, but he will get so traumatized that he will lock himself in his room. He will again get into an aggressive mood and will destroy things around him. Titlie will get into the room through the window and will try her best to comfort him. When Garv will be calm, she will ask him about Chiku. Garv will narrate the incident of Chiku being his elder brother, and that in an accident that happened, Garv was not able to save his brother which resulted in his fall and death.

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki, and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

