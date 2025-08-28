Top 5 TV Serial News August 28: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, August 28, the television world has seen interesting twists from show’ spoilers to stars celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod Reunites With Co-star Karishma Sawant

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod reunited with her co-star Karishma Sawant, who portrayed the role of her sister. The duo posed with Bappa serving ‘sisters’ goals off-screen. Their big smiles in a traditional avatar caught our attention.

2) Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Her Mother Rajani Ganguly

Actress Rupali Ganguly on her social media posted a series of photos on her Instagram handle, sharing heartfelt moments with her mother, Rajani Ganguly. With the adorable, she penned a birthday wish, “Happy Birthday, I love u sabse rockstar Mummy.”

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Mesmerizes In Saree

Actress Palak Sindhwani shared a video of herself flaunting her desi look in a modern style. She wore a plunging golden floral printed blouse teamed with a contrasting green silk saree with floral print. She draped the saree, flaunting her curves, creating a bold statement. With her open hairstyle, minimal makeup, pink lips, and diamond bindi, she mesmerized the onlookers.

Watch here –

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Niharika Chouksey’s Off-screen Bond With Sharad Kelkar

On her Instagram story, Niharika posted a glimpse of her fun antics with co-star Sharad Kelkar. The newest on-screen favorite couple of the TV won hearts with their quirkiness as they posed for a selfie, saying “Apke #anurya.” Their cute smile and fun moment clearly highlight that they share a great bond, which one can see with their on-screen chemistry.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Family

As it’s her twin babies, Siya and Shaurya’s first Ganesh Chaturthi, Shraddha Arya made it special with a family celebration. In a maroon silk saree, the actress looked enchanting while Rahul looked cool in a white kurta. However, the little cuties, Siya and Shaurya, caught attention with their cuteness in traditional attire. All the festive photos are a treat to the eyes.