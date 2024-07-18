TRP Rating: Anupamaa Holds On To No. 1, Jhanak Jumps To No. 2, Udne Ki Aasha Continues To Rise

It’s another Thursday today (18 July), and we are back to talk about the latest TRP ratings that has been released today. Well, the Star Plus and Rajan Shahi show Anupamaa continues to be the No. 1 show across all GECs. Anupamaa has gone through a new development, with Anuj and Anupamaa going their separate ways. Anupamaa holds on to the numero uno postion with a TVR of 2.6.

Jhanak the Magic Moment Productions show on Star Plus has risen this week, to become the No. 2 show across all GECs. It has bagged a TVR of 2.2 which has been an outstanding achievement. Jhanak has started her journey forward in Mumbai and this is only going to take the show a step higher.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) takes the No. 3 position this week, with a TVR of 2.2.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) takes the No. 4 slot with 2.0 TVR. Udne Ki Aasha on Star Plus continues to rise in its ratings, and has for the first time since its launch, touched the 2.0 mark. It has got the TVR of 2.0.

The reality show on Colors Laughter Chefs continues to engage fans with its celebrity fun banter. It has a TVR of 1.9 this week. On Colors, Mangal Lakshmi continues to show promise and has amassed a TVR of 1.6 this week.

Are you all excited that your favourite shows are doing well? Take us through your best shows.