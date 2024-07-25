TRP Rating: Anupamaa Leads The Race To No.1, Jhanak Holds On To No.2, And Udne Ki Aasha Continues To Stand Strong

Here comes another Thursday (25th July), and we make a comeback to look at the top shows of the week according to the TRP rating released today. Starting with Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Shudhanshu Pandey, produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director’s Kut Productions, it leads the race to no.1 with a TVR of 2.5. Anupama and Anuj’s reunion has built up anticipation.

On the other hand, Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Productions on StarPlus featuring Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma in the lead, holds on to the second spot with a TVR of 2.2. The ups and downs in Jhanak’s life in Mumbai have entertained the audience.

Just like last week, the love triangle of Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi stood still at number three with an impressive TVR of 2.1. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj in the lead.

After the leap, Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been making a buzz and taking 4th position on the TRP chart with a TVR of 2.1. Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment produce the show. On the other hand, Udne Ki Aasha continues to stand strong in fifth position with a TVR of 2.0. Starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora as the lead, It is produced by Rahul Tewary & Rolling Tales Productions.

In contrast, the reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment stands in sixth position with a TVR of 1.9. The show invites television celebrities and indulges them in cooking, creating funny moments. On the other hand, Mera Balam Thanedaar and Mangal Lakshmi try to beat with a TVR of 1.5.