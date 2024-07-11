TRP Rating: Anupamaa Takes No. 1 Spot, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Drops, Udne Ki Aasha Rises

We are yet again in the middle of a week, wherein it is time to count on the ratings that the TV shows across GECs have secured. So which show has won over the audiences’ hearts the last week and which has not? We give you a report based on the ratings released today (11 July). While we had a neck-to-neck race between Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for the No. 1 spot a few weeks back, it seems as though Anupamaa (Star Plus) has walked away with the trophy in this week’s ratings. The show secured a TVR of 2.6 making it the No. 1 show across GECs.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) took the No. 2 spot with a TVR of 2.2 followed by Jhanak (Star Plus) at 2.1. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had to settle with the No. 4 position with a TVR of 1.9. The biggest plus of last week was the ratings of Udne Ki Aasha which rose to 1.9 giving it a combined 4th position along with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Mishri the new launch on Colors opened at 1.2. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye on Zee TV further rose up to 1.2.

