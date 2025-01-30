TRP Ratings 30 January 2025: Anupamaa Gets Back To The No 1 Position; Udne Ki Aasha Takes The 2nd Spot

The year 2025 has well and truly begun. We can see new highs and lows in the ratings of shows across GECs. These ratings are as per the list released today, Week 3 of 2025, 30 January 2025. Anupamaa (Star Plus) bounces back and moves ahead in ratings to take the No 1 spot across GECs with a TVR of 2.5. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) which was the No 1 show for many weeks now, takes the 2nd spot with a TVR of 2.4. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus), Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) stand joint at the next spot with a TVR of 2.2. Bigg Boss (Colors) which had its Grand Finale last week peaked at the right end of the show, to garner a TVR of 2.2.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) which held the No 3 spot last week, sees a drop in ratings and secures a TVR of 1.9. Mangal Lakshmi (Colors) which had crossed the 2.0 TVR league, also drops in ratings with a TVR of 1.9. Jhanak (Star Plus) has a TVR of 1.8.

Parineetii (Colors) secures a TVR of 1.6. Colors’ shows Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav secure a TVR of 1.5. Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki which opened at a TVR of 1.8 has seen a drop in the last two weeks. Megha Barsenge (Colors) has a TVR of 1.4.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor and Iss Ishq Ka Rab Rakha (both Star Plus) secure a TVR of 1.3. Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has a TVR of 1.2. Suman Indori (Colors), Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua (Star Plus) and Vasudha (Zee TV) have a TVR of 1.1. Zee TV shows Kumkum Bhagya, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah and Wagle Ki Duniya (Sony SAB) secure a TVR of 1.0.

Colors’ new launch Doree 2 opens at a TVR of 0.8.

Which are your favourite shows? Which are the new launches you are eyeing to do well?