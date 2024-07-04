Yeh Rishta Actors Rohit Purohit And Samridhi Shukla Start Shooting In Shimla, Checkout Video!

Rohit Purohit and Samridhi Shukla, popular for their roles in the TV show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” are one of the most well-known actors in the television industry. Their on-screen presence captures the hearts of the fans. Not only do their acting skills captivate their fans, but their social media presence is always on point. Rohit Purohit recently treated their fans with a sneak peek of an exciting shoot in Shimla. Here’s a closer look at their picturesque shoot:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shoot Video-

Taking to her Instagram post, Rohit Purohit shared a video showcasing a glimpse of the shoot. The video starts with smokey weather, which also features a green tree.d Rohit says, “Shimla main bohot hi jyada thand hai” and makes shivering noises.

In the next appearance, Rohit also shared a glimpse of their crew members while holding cameras and a big spotlight, and he also showcases Samridhi Shukla sitting on a chair in a lawyer look, in a plain white shirt and pairs with a black lapel collar, full sleeves button featuring blazer and matching color pants. Rohit commented on Samridhi by saying, “Abhira Sharma chahiye touch-up kar lijiye please, Abhira say Hi, Abhira…, dekhiye aap ye mashgool” Samridhi Shukla gives a smiley face for the camera. Rohit Purohit also captures a glimpse of Sandeep Rajora, who gives quirky expressions to the camera. Lastly, Rohit shows his stunning casual look in the video.

