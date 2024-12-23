Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan Is Ready For Arrange Marriage, Here’s The Type Of Girl He Wants

Mohsin Khan needs no introduction! The powerhouse of talents rose to fame with his performance in one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Kartik Goenka. He was recently seen in the web show Jab Mila Tu. His personal life often becomes the talk of the town, and many wonder if he is dating someone. In a recent TV actor roundtable interview, Mohsin revealed that he is single and is ready for an arranged marriage.

In a TV actors roundtable interview for Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Production YouTube channel, Mohsin Khan joined Rohit Purohit, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shaheer Sheikh, Jay Soni, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Gaurav Khanna. When the interviewer asked Mohsin about being romantic, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor revealed being single and looking for ‘rishtas’ as he is ready for an arranged marriage.

Mohsin said, “Ab tak toh kuch kiya nahi but kuch ker lunga, Kuch na kuch to ker lunga I will have a nice aisehi koi plane se kudta hua.” He highlighted that he is not that romantic, but he will be quoting, “But I will. If I propose or something toh vo acha kuch shadi ho tab I will make sure ki kuch grand ho and grand jaruri nahi ho ki vo paiso me ho but a grand gesture.”

Further, Mohsin revealed, “I’m single abhi rishte vagera dekh rahe hai and jo hoga sabse mai jay ko hi bataunga.” In a candid wag Mohsin requested his fans to send ‘rishtas’ if they are interested. Then the interviewers asked Mohsin about the type of girl that he wants and the actors said, “I don’t have a type mai type vaisa sochunga hi nahi ki type ho ki aise ho ya vo insaan aise ho, there is no type and goofed ‘zinda hona chahiye’.