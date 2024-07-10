Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jodi Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit Top The TV Jodis In FMN Rating; Read To Know The Other Top Jodis

The FMN Rating released this week gave a reason for the fans of the favourite Jodis to rejoice. The ratings that put out the Top 10 Jodis in TV for the week had the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leads Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit taking the #1 slot as the Top Jodi of the week. Closely following them on the 2nd spot are the leads from Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon leads Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma. The 3rd position is taken by Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye leads Sriti Jha and Arijit Taneja.

While these are the top 3 Jodis of the week, we go on to give you a further detail on the list. Jhanak’s leads Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja, Kundal Bhagya’s Adrija Roy and Paras Kalnawat, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Purohit, Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria, Udne Ki Aasha’s Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon, and followed by Krishna Mohini’s Debattama Saha and Fahmaan Khan occupy the slots from #4 to #10.

You can check the rating list here with the tabulated points.

Are you all happy with the ratings of Jodis this week? Who is your favourite Jodi from the list?