Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit’s Car Accident Prank Scares Garvita Sadhwani, Checkout

StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, never misses a chance to be at the top, whether talking about the storyline or star cast. The most interesting thing about the show is the amazing star cast, including Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj in the lead. The cast often shares fun-filled behind-the-scenes moments that entertain the audience. However, today’s car accident prank by Rohit Purohit scared co-star Garvita Sadhwani, as she recently bought a new car.

Last night, Garvita Sadhwani re-shared the story posted by Rohit Purohit. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor congratulated Garvita on buying a new black car, saying, “New car makes you kinder. Congratulations for your new car @garvita.ig.” Replying to Rohit, Garvita, in her story, said, “Main toh Auto mein bhi “auto-pool” karti thi. But thank you @rohitpurohit08 this is hilarious.”

However, Rohit shared another video showcasing Garvita’s new car meeting with an accident. However, the actress re-shared the video, confirming that this is fake news. Garvita also requested co-star Rohit not to scare her with such pranks. She said, “Pls don’t scare me aashish ji is behind this genius parking.”

Garvita Sadhwani and Rohit Purohit share a great bond with each other behind the scenes. The duo often share photos and videos, treating their fans with their real-life chemistry and friendship.