Zaann Khan & Meera Deosthale To Share Screen Again In Upcoming Vertical Drama

Good news for Zaann Khan and Meera Deosthale fans as the duo, who won hearts with their chemistry in the show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, are set to return to the screens, but with an unexpected project. As per the reports, Zaann and Meera will reunite for the upcoming vertical drama series.

The Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai stars Zaann Khan and Meera Deosthale are set to share screens again for an exciting new project, which is a vertical drama series by Kuku FM. The reports suggest Zaan and Meera have been roped in to play the lead characters in the upcoming series, and the upcoming show will be titled Vilati Babu.

The storyline of the vertical drama series will revolve around a wealthy businessman that Zaann will play. He will return to his village to find the killers of his father, and in the investigative narrative, he marries his secretary, which Meera will play.

However, confirmation about all these reports is yet to be made by the lead actors, producers, and the OTT platform.

Zaann has appeared in shows like Hamari Bahu Silk, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aya, Maitree, Ek Tha Raja, Ek Thi Rani, and others, while Meera has worked in shows like Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Vidya, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, Udaan, Tu Aashiqui, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others.