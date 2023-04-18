Check RadhaKrishn Fame Mallika Singh's Never Seen Western Photos, Click Here

Mallika Singh leaves us all flattered with her mesmerizing western looks

Mallika Singh, who rose to fame after playing the role of Radha in the Star Bharat show RadhaKrishn, is one of the most popular stars. She has never failed to catch our attention with her amazing acting and stylish looks. Whether on-screen or off-screen, we often get lost in her glamorous avatars.

She has got her Indian outfits on point, and we admire her style statement. Today, to stun you, we have the hot and happening Mallika blessing your eyes with her various Western outfits. In her show, Mallika was always seen in Radha’s look. Her simplicity made her stand out from others.

We came across Mallika’s Instagram handle, and we must say that she got loads of sizzling pictures there. From the skirt and top to the hot bralette avatar, Mallika slays in all. She looks good in all the outfits, but when it comes to the Western looks, she just leaves us all flattered with her mesmerizing looks. Check here!