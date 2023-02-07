Mouni Roy, the hot diva, who rose to fame with Naagin, is killing it with her charming looks. Mouni has always wowed us with her grand fashion choices, her well-toned body, and her acting flairs. The actress’s versatile characters and her looks are loved by the fans. But the fans are also in awe of her personal dynamic yet stylish looks.

Mouni Roy has stolen millions of hearts and garnered a huge fan following because of her bold style. The actress can make anyone go weak in their knees with her killer looks. In no time, she is already gaining over a thousand views on each and every post she goes live with, and that too in moments. Her fans are all too excited to see what new clippings she has in store for them.

Mouni’s slender figure ensures that she carries any style well and her smile is the ultimate add-on that just lights everything up. Mouni recently took to Instagram and shared hot pictures wearing a blue co-ord set. Along with the set, Mouni opted for a long blue jacket. She added the glam factor with subtle makeup and a sleek hairdo. Check the photos below!