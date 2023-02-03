One of the most well-known figures in the tv industry today, is Rupali Ganguly. The actress currently portrays the protagonist in the popular daily soap Anupamaa, which has successfully its second year. She has amassed a sizable fandom in the past year thanks to the audience’s love for her character.

However, keeping her fashion etiquettes behind, Rupali has thrived to be our muse with her classy fashion updos. Rupali frequently posts images to her social media accounts wearing diverse trendy outfits. The actress loves wearing kaftans and looks gorgeous doing so. Below are a few of the actress’s kaftan looks.

Here’s when Rupali wore a stylish blue kaftan dress that featured beautiful pink floral imprints. The actress completed the look with long wavy hairdo that also showcases burgundy highlights. The actress decked it up with smokey eyes, pink lips and a beautiful white flower tucked to the side of her hair.

Here we can see Rupali wearing a beautiful baby pink embroidered kaftan. She teamed the outfit with sleek straight hair, filled in eyebrows, smokey eyes and nude pink lips. The actress completed the look with a pair of ear studs.

When Rupali settled us with tropical fashion goals with this lovely designer tropical print kaftan dress. She teamed the outfit with her long wavy hair, dewy soft eyes, filled-in eyebrows and nude pink lips. Her gorgeous smile looks right on the edge.

The time Rupali exuded nothing but utmost glam in this stunning teal blue heavily embroidered long kaftan gown. The outfit featured a deep neck with a statement embellished belt around the torso to give the oomph to the outfit. Rupali teamed it up with high celebrity style sleek ponytail, dramatic smokey eyes and nude lips.

When Rupali looked absolutely magical in this beautiful green Bandini print kaftan dress. She teamed the look with sleek straight hair, dewy soft eyes, pink lips and gorgeous smile.

