Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Garvita Sadhwani Oozes Oomph In Strapless Floral Mini Dress

Garvita Sadhwani is an Indian actress who rose to fame with her stint as ‘Ruhi’ in one of the most popular and longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. With her negative role in the show, she has become the favorite of many. But that’s not all! Garvita is also making buzz with her social media presence often grabbing attention with her sizzling fashion. Recently the actress jetted off to Goa for some chill time vacationing and now her vacation photos in a mini dress are oozing oomph.

Garvita Sadhwani Oozing Oomph In Strapless Mini-dress

Enjoying the weekend vibes, Garvita posted a series of photos showcasing a glimpse of her Goa vacation. However, her sizzling mini-dress avatar caught our attention. The actress wears a beige mini dress with floral and beach prints in the photos, creating a mesmerizing view. The strapless pattern of the outfit accentuates her beautiful shoulders and collarbones. On the other, the low hemline defines her toned legs. At the same time, the frills in the middle add a funky touch.

Garvita opts for an open-wet hairstyle, oozing oomph with her vacation fashion and making fans fall for her. With the rosy eye shadow, pink cheeks, and pink lips, the actress looks oh-so-beautiful. Posing in the backdrop of a cozy sitting area and green plants, the actress sets the mood for vacation. With her beautiful smile, she is stealing hearts, while her breezy look makes us in awe of her beauty.