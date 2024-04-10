A new venture by Power Couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta! Add yet another milestone to their incredible journey with Badal Pe Paon Hai! Promo Out Now!*

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are a well-known power couple who deliver exceptional content across various entertainment platforms. Their successful production ventures and impactful acting have also earned them recognition. Some of their previous hit productions include Udaariyaan, which achieved a milestone of 1000 episodes, the iconic song Ve Haaniyaan, and the film Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri. A new addition to their production house is the Sony Sab TV show ‘Badal Pe Paon Hai’. The show stars Amandeep Sidhu and has received positive feedback from viewers since the release of its first intriguing promo.

