Anushka Sen drops a major hint about her upcoming project; Is it a love story?

The beautiful Anushka Sen often engages with her lovely fans on Instagram. The actor recently was asked about her upcoming project by a fan in an Ask Me Anything session and the actor’s reply has left everyone curious.

The actor hinted at her upcoming project with a ‘💔’ emoji telling fans that they shall receive an update on her upcoming project very soon. This news has now gone viral across various platforms and fans are eager to know if Anushka shall be seen in a love story very soon.

With her sheer dedication, immense hard work, and commitment to her craft Anuskha has made a mark in the industry at a very young age and each time she keeps surprising us with some unique projects and a new character. The actor was recently seen in Dil Dosti Dilemma which was perceived extremely well by the audiences and won widespread appreciation. She will also be seen making her mark in her debut International project that is titled ‘Asia’.

Well, it is going to be very interesting to see Anushka be a part of a love story packed with drama, if this turns out to be true. We are looking forward to the announcement of her upcoming project very soon. Her international project also has our full attention and it shall be exciting to see her rule the international space with her impeccable talent.