Following The Success of “Ve Haaniyaan,” Ravi Dubey Uploads a Picture with Wife Sargun Mehta and Writes “Everything I Do, I Do It for You”

In the wake of the tremendous success of the song “Ve Haaniyaan,” produced by their production house Dreamiyata Musiic, actor and producer Ravi Dubey took to social media to share a heartfelt moment with his wife, actress and producer, Sargun Mehta. The couple, who have long been celebrated in the entertainment industry for their professional achievements and personal bond, have yet another reason to celebrate.

Their first production song, “Ve Haaniyaan,” which has swiftly climbed the charts to become one of the biggest hits of 2024, showcases the exceptional talent and vision of Dubey and Mehta. In the midst of this success, Ravi Dubey shared an adorable picture of himself alongwith wife on social media and wrote “everything i do ..i do it for you …my darling”

The song, praised for its soulful melody and captivating visuals, has garnered millions of views and streams across various platforms, cementing its place as a fan favorite. Dreamiyata Musiic, the production house founded by the couple, has been instrumental in curating and delivering quality content, and “Ve Haaniyaan” stands as a testament to their dedication and creative prowess. Recently, Ve Haaniyaan has crossed Miley Cyrus’ Flower on Instagram in terms of no. of reels made.