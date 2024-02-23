Indian television’s two biggest brands: Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, and Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan

The Indian television industry has witnessed the launch of numerous reality shows, but only a handful of them have managed to resonate well with the audiences. Bigg Boss and Kaun Banega Crorepati are the only two shows that have gained immense popularity across the country. Although these shows have been airing on television for years, the one factor that has played a significant role in their success is the hosts who anchor them.

Salman Khan has been the face of the popular reality show Bigg Boss for over a decade. His superstar status, hosting skills, and ability to connect with the audience have greatly contributed to the show’s success and popularity worldwide. Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan has been the host of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Their interaction with the audience has played a significant role in making KBC the successful show it is today.

Both Bigg Boss and Kaun Banega Crorepati have become the biggest television brands worldwide due to the immense popularity of their hosts, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Salman Khan’s involvement in Bigg Boss is so crucial that it’s hard to imagine anyone else hosting the show. He not only interacts with the contestants, but also understands their problems and acts as a mentor to them.

Bigg Boss has been a popular reality show for many years, thanks to the immense popularity of its host, Salman Khan. Over the last 14 years, Salman has consistently kept the show at the top with the highest TRPs ever registered for any television reality show. Salman’s connection with the audience and his hosting skills prove that he is the most relevant and in-demand host for the show. With his continued involvement in the show for 14 years, there is no doubt that he will continue to be the most sought-after host for the reality show.