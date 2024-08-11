Netizens Are Excited and Await 12th August As Star Plus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Starring Hina Khan Is Ready To Hit Screens Once Again! Come Relieve This Journey!

Star Plus is famous for delivering intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions. Star Plus has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Jhanak, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, Advocate Anjali Awasthi, and Yeh Hai Chahatein, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

Star Plus’ most iconic and legendary show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Hina Khan, is ready for the audience to take them back to relive the journey of Akshara. The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will hit the television screens on 12th August at 12 PM. Being one of the most iconic shows of the television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, along with Hina Khan, was showered with immense love and appreciation. Hina Khan became a household name and was fondly addressed as Akshara in real life too. The show went on to become one of the most beloved and successful shows and also delivered the audience with iconic characters like Akshara.

Hina Khan shot to fame for her portrayal of Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and paving her way to success.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has enthralled a diverse range of audiences since its beginning. Hina Khan, as Akshara, earned recognition and appreciation for her character in the show. Viewers admired the humility and modesty of Akshara. She has indeed presented an example of owning a character with her acting prowess. Hina Khan and her character Akshara have cemented a place in the hearts of the audience. The nuances and intricacies of Hina Khan’s character were witnessed by the viewers, making the show one of the most iconic shows. Ever since the audience has been acquainted with the news of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airing once again, their excitement is no bounds as they will get to watch their favorite Akshara once again. Star Plus has offered its viewers the chance to relive these special moments as the masterpiece Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that is all set to premiere on television on August 12 at 12 p.m.

Produced by Directors Kut Production, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will air from 12th August at 12pm on Star Plus.