Ravi Dubey, in a never-before-seen avatar, shares his image on social media, leaving fans wondering about the new look!

Actor Ravi Dubey and his journey have been an inspiration to millions of people across the country. With his interesting trajectory of work, he has made a permanent place in the hearts of the people, and now that the actor dropped an immensely intense and almost a complete metamorphic look on his social media, it has left netizens quite curious, wondering if it is from his upcoming project.

The look showcases the actor in the form of an old man with a salty-looking beard and visible wrinkles on his face. It is more of a collage where we can all see Ravi in his most dashing avatar, donning a tux with all-done hair. Neitizens are admiring and applauding the transformation in his look, and we could not agree more! It is indeed a double dhamaaka for all the Ravi Dubey fans! The caption written by Ravi is what will again crack you up.

He wrote,” Choose a man that can be both… and more.” We surely want a man in our lives like Ravi, who can nail both looks, knows how to channel love to their spouse, and never leaves a moment to show that.

Recently, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta released their Punjabi filmJatt Nuu Chudail Takri’ under Dreamiyata Entertainment, with Gippy Grewal and Sargun in the lead. The netizens are excited for Ravi’s upcoming projects to be announced soon.