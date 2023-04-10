As MTV Roadies, India’s most popular adventure reality television franchise gears up for its brand-new season with the exciting theme of ‘Karm Ya Kaand’, the show’s host – actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood recently hinted at three new faces joining the genre-defining show. With fans’ curiosity piquing, it has now been revealed that Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty will be one of the Gang Leaders, ready to serve some major Boss Lady vibes!

The actor, who has made her mark in films across multiple languages, has a longstanding connection with the brand, making her entertainment debut with MTV’s reality television show, TVS Scooty Teen Diva. She went on to build a strong career as a popular host and a VJ across multiple youth shows, and eventually made a successful foray onto the silver screen.

Talking about being a part of the latest season, Gang Leader Rhea Chakraborty shared, “I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand, which is an iconic cultural phenomenon. Working with MTV feels like a homecoming. I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow Gang Leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!”

Adding to this, Deborah Polycarp, Associate Vice President and Head – Content Originals, MTV, commented, “MTV Roadies is known for its pioneering mix of high-octane adventure, travel and drama. The show has become a cultural mainstay in youth entertainment. For the new season, it’s a delight to have Rhea on board, who began her career in this industry with us. We are sure that audiences and fans would love to see the real Rhea in a determined and undaunted avatar as a Gang Leader.”

As the multi-city auditions of the new season kickstart, fans can only wait with bated breath to see Rhea unleash her plucky and spirited side as the only female Gang Leader of MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand.

Watch this space for some quintessential MTV Roadies dose of twists and turns, challenges, fun and drama!