Star Plus To Host A Starry Musical Mehfil Night, To Be Graced By The Cast Of Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Star Plus will hold a glittering musical extravaganza for their upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on August 16, 2023. The musical mehfil will be graced by the cast of popular Rajan Shahi shows Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The event will be filled with glitter and glamour, with music as the backdrop, going with the theme of their new musical show.

The event will also mark the launch of the music video for legendary singer Usha Uthup and iconic youth band Sanam. The duo will be seen collaborating on a musical video for the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The musical mehfil is definitely going to be filled with grandeur and glaze.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe, is a truly different show with music as the backdrop for the story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is all set for its release on August 21 at 9:00 p.m. on Star Plus. The show will have Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles.