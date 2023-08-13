ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Releases

Star Plus To Host A Starry Musical Mehfil Night, To Be Graced By The Cast Of Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Star Plus will hold a glittering musical extravaganza for their upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on August 16, 2023. The musical mehfil will be graced by the cast of popular Rajan Shahi shows Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The event will be filled with glitter and glamour, with music as the backdrop, going with the theme of their new musical show.

Author: IWMBuzz
13 Aug,2023 12:00:27
Star Plus To Host A Starry Musical Mehfil Night, To Be Graced By The Cast Of Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si 842640

Star Plus will hold a glittering musical extravaganza for their upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on August 16, 2023. The musical mehfil will be graced by the cast of popular Rajan Shahi shows Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The event will be filled with glitter and glamour, with music as the backdrop, going with the theme of their new musical show.

The event will also mark the launch of the music video for legendary singer Usha Uthup and iconic youth band Sanam. The duo will be seen collaborating on a musical video for the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The musical mehfil is definitely going to be filled with grandeur and glaze.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe, is a truly different show with music as the backdrop for the story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is all set for its release on August 21 at 9:00 p.m. on Star Plus. The show will have Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Crafting Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Kunal Malhotra: Mohit Malik's Journey of Embodying a Character Close to His Heart 842557
Crafting Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’s Kunal Malhotra: Mohit Malik’s Journey of Embodying a Character Close to His Heart
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav dies 842379
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav dies
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara begs Abhimanyu to save Abhinav 841558
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara begs Abhimanyu to save Abhinav
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav falls off the cliff 841283
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav falls off the cliff
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (31 July – 5 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 841184
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (31 July – 5 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Jay Soni talks about his wife Pooja being his best friend 841121
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Jay Soni talks about his wife Pooja being his best friend
Latest Stories
Continuing its ruling spree, The first look poster of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule became first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 million likes 842637
Continuing its ruling spree, The first look poster of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule became first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 million likes
Ankita Lokhande's These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks 841230
Ankita Lokhande’s These Classy Coutures Are Perfect Party Picks
Time when Anurag Kashyap was on verge of quitting filmmaking, read 842635
Time when Anurag Kashyap was on verge of quitting filmmaking, read
Box Office showdown: Gadar 2 earns whopping 131 crore, Jailer to cross 100 crore mark, OMG 2 looks steady 842630
Box Office showdown: Gadar 2 earns whopping 131 crore, Jailer to cross 100 crore mark, OMG 2 looks steady
Neon Power Play: Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh rock stylish pantsuits with flair and finesse 841524
Neon Power Play: Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh rock stylish pantsuits with flair and finesse
Sneak Peek Into Sumbul Touqeer's 'Sharara' Glam 842574
Sneak Peek Into Sumbul Touqeer’s ‘Sharara’ Glam
Read Latest News