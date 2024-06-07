Baggy Outfit & Chilly Weather: Dive Into Mallika Singh’s Cruise Trip

Radha Krishnan‘s Fame Mallika Singh is well-known for her captivating performance as Radha in the legendary show. Aside from that, her Instagram account keeps her in the spotlight because she continually surprises her followers with new stuff. She looked lovely today as she relaxed on a cruise holiday. Please take a look at her photographs below.

Mallika Singh’s Fun-Filled Cruise Vacation Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress posted pictures of herself enjoying the chilly weather on a cruise. The actress looked stunning in a red high-round neckline, plain sleeves, bust-fitted crop top, and grey and red side-striped baggy high-waisted pants, perfect for the chilly weather. She rounded off her look with side-parted wavy open tresses, opted for minimal makeup, and paired her outfit with a stylish criss-cross bag and stunning high sneakers.

In the first picture, she poses dashingly in a low-angle photo. In the second picture, she enjoys the chilly weather and the view from the cruise, with an open blue sky and clean water.

On Work Front-

In 2024, Mallika Singh showcased her versatility in Simple Suni’s romance comedy Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, starring alongside Vinay Rajkumar. She continued to impress, playing Karuvaki in Ekta Kapoor’s historical drama serial Pracchand Ashok on Colors TV, from February to March 2024, opposite Adnan Khan.

