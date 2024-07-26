Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad Deol Praises Jasmin Bhasin For Attending The Event Despite Her Bad Eye Condition

Shehzad Deol, a former contestant of Bigg Boss 14, recently admired his co-star Jasmin Bhasin’s incredible strength and resilience. Despite suffering from a painful eye condition, Jasmin attended an important event, showcasing her unwavering dedication and professionalism. After seeing this, Shehzad Deol shared an appreciation post on Instagram about Jasmin Bhasin’s strength. Read below to learn more!

Shehzad Deol’s Appreciation Post For Jasmin Bhasin-

Jasmin Bhasin damaged her corneas due to contact lenses she wore for an event in New Delhi. Despite the pain and discomfort, she prioritized her commitments and made a remarkable appearance. Shehzad Deol lauded Jasmin’s resilience and courage, emphasizing how she managed to maintain her grace and poise even under such challenging circumstances. He highlighted her ability to push through challenging circumstances and praised her for her strength in adversity.

Shehzad Deol shared a post about Jasmin Bhasin’s confident walk and wrote, “She couldn’t see, but she went to the event and walked with confidence.” And pictures of her with closed eyes and applied cotton on them. By sharing this post, Shehzad Deol wrote, “I’m in awe of strength and so proud to see that you will come out of it stronger.. nothing but applause for you the girl you are.. Sherni and shikaari hai tu, yaad rakhiyo. You’ll be fine in no time” with white hearts, an evil eye, and a hug emoji.

