Fan verdict alert: Should Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon return to TV? Take Poll Now

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon has completed 11 years, the show's popularity remains evergreen, and Producer Gul gets interrogated by fans about her starting off a new season with Barun and Sanaya almost regularly. The audiences want Barun and Sanaya to return and recreate the magic they created once.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon is one of the iconic shows on Indian television. The couple from the show, Arnav Singh Raizada, and Khushi Kumari Gupta, played by Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani, were loved by the audience and still remain to be one of the telly world’s most loved Jodi of all time. The show ended in 2012, but the viewers haven’t forgotten the mesmerizing chemistry Arnav and Khushi shared on the screen.

With this amazing love story of Arnav and Khushi, the show hit the right chords of the audience. The best part of the show was its storyline and characterization. The characters of Arnav and Khushi were so immaculate that they worked like icing on the cake. Secondly, the pairing of Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani worked all the magic. They were more or fewer freshers when they were responsible for playing their parts in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. And how professionally they handled it?

Sanaya and Barun's popularity hit its peak with the show.

