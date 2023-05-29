ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Hina Khan Looks Magnetic In Pink Ethnic Drape; Check Out

The gorgeous Hina Khan exudes irresistible charm in her latest pink ethnic drape, shared on her Instagram story. Let's check out how the diva is slaying her ethnicity in pink

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 May,2023 16:42:43
Hina Khan Looks Magnetic In Pink Ethnic Drape; Check Out

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan is a regular attraction in news headlines. She became a household name since her first show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi created a different image of her among the fans. She has also gained immense love for her style and gorgeousness. So let’s check out her latest ethnicity in pink drape.

Hina Khan In Exuding Charm In Pink Drape

In her latest Instagram story, the actress wore a pink salwar suit with gold embroidery. She accessorized her look with a gold and diamond embellished choker. In contrast, her bold and beautiful eyeliner eyes, blushed cheeks, and matte lips made jaws drop on the floor. Moreover, her smooth way of flipping her hair makes one fall for her.

Hina Khan looked attractive, like a magnet, in her latest beautiful pink pictures.

Work Front

The actress has been part of many hit shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, and Naagin 5. In addition, she has won hearts with reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. She has also worked in many films and presented her film at the Cannes Film Festival. She embraced the red carpet twice in a row. She regularly treats her fans through her social media handles.

What’s your reaction to Hina Khan’s new look? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir's shocking request to Abhimanyu
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir's shocking request to Abhimanyu
Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod: YRKKH Divas In Black Sarees
Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod: YRKKH Divas In Black Sarees
Hina Khan Spills Beans About Her Rapport With Priyanka Chopra; Check Out
Hina Khan Spills Beans About Her Rapport With Priyanka Chopra; Check Out
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir learns about Abhinav’s truth
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir learns about Abhinav’s truth
Hina Khan Attends Special Meeting In Srinagar; Know Deets Inside
Hina Khan Attends Special Meeting In Srinagar; Know Deets Inside
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhimanyu turns Akshara’s first tenant in Kasauli
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhimanyu turns Akshara’s first tenant in Kasauli
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra desires to embark on a new journey with Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra desires to embark on a new journey with Surilii
Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh spice up oomph game in 'all glam' outfits, (see pics)
Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh spice up oomph game in 'all glam' outfits, (see pics)
Pandya Store spoiler: Krish learns about Shweta's pregnancy truth
Pandya Store spoiler: Krish learns about Shweta's pregnancy truth
Entrepreneur Aman Zode Is Venturing Into The World of International Travel
Entrepreneur Aman Zode Is Venturing Into The World of International Travel
My dream destination would be Paris: Abhay Bhadoriya
My dream destination would be Paris: Abhay Bhadoriya
Here’s how Hrithik Roshan’s fans reacted to his ‘Best Actor’ IIFA win
Here’s how Hrithik Roshan’s fans reacted to his ‘Best Actor’ IIFA win
Read Latest News