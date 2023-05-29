Hina Khan Looks Magnetic In Pink Ethnic Drape; Check Out

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan is a regular attraction in news headlines. She became a household name since her first show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi created a different image of her among the fans. She has also gained immense love for her style and gorgeousness. So let’s check out her latest ethnicity in pink drape.

Hina Khan In Exuding Charm In Pink Drape

In her latest Instagram story, the actress wore a pink salwar suit with gold embroidery. She accessorized her look with a gold and diamond embellished choker. In contrast, her bold and beautiful eyeliner eyes, blushed cheeks, and matte lips made jaws drop on the floor. Moreover, her smooth way of flipping her hair makes one fall for her.

Hina Khan looked attractive, like a magnet, in her latest beautiful pink pictures.

Work Front

The actress has been part of many hit shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, and Naagin 5. In addition, she has won hearts with reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. She has also worked in many films and presented her film at the Cannes Film Festival. She embraced the red carpet twice in a row. She regularly treats her fans through her social media handles.

