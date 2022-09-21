The fashionistas from the tv industry, Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair and Reem Sameer Sheikh have now again dropped in their stunning fashion dos on social media, prompting pure goals for their fans. Almost leaving them in a dilemma to decide where to look at.

Now that being said, here we have decoded their best ever down beneath-

Anushka Sen

The prettiest ever has now shared a picture from her foreign trip, where we could spot her all vivacious in her floral pastel-hued mini dress that she teamed with sleek hair and minimal makeup.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair who was last seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has now shared bossy look wearing a pista green blazer dress that she teamed with sleek hairbun and bold red lips.

Reem Sameer Sheikh

The Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan actress has now shared a surreal moment wearing a sea green shirt dress teamed with simple hairdo and no makeup on. The actress looked Autumn ready in the outfit.

Tell us who you think has won the fashion battle in the comments below-