Jasmin Bhasin Gets All Candid With Mystery Man; See Here

Jasmin Bhasin is a famous actress in Telly. She became famous with shows like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Naagin. Over the years, her performance has improved, and she has become a heartthrob among the fans. Being in the industry, she knows many people. And her bubbly personality has undoubtedly made her the favorite of everyone. But who is the mystery man she met today?

Jasmin Bhasin’s Mystery Man

The diva took to her Instagram and re-shared a story shared by the mystery on his profile. She smiled for the selfie photos wearing a casual outfit. They looked into the pictures. She posed with an entrepreneur Pankaj Bhalla.

As per the picture posted by Pankaj on his profile weeks ago, he wrote, “Mumbai se Aayi Meri Dost.” The duo in this posed for a selfie and made it clear that she is his good friend.

Jasmin Bhasin Relationship

The actress is in a relationship with actor Aly Goni. The duo is one of the cutest couples in the city. They are known for their amazing chemistry and bond. They participated in Bigg Boss and became the favorite of everyone. Since then, the duo have been very open about their love and often get snapped together. Both of them have also been featured in music videos.

