Jasmin Bhasin never fails to wow us with her sensuous fashion stylefiles. Time and again the actress has come up with her best vogue games aboard, and never has failed to keep us hooked and turned with her fashion lookbooks. Owing to that, here, the actress’ western and Indian, both style books have been something we always have adored over the years. However, nothing surpasses the best other than her black fashion, check out her best below-

Here’s when Jasmin Bhasin wowed the world slipping in a whopping 20k worth saree designed by Masaba Gupta. The gorgeous black saree featured beautiful golden stripes on the six yards. She completed the look with mid-parted hairdo, beautiful eyes, filled-in eyebrows and nude pink lips. She posed with a gorgeous smile.

The time Jasmin Bhasin attended an event looking absolutely stunner wearing a sheer black deep v neck wrap around black dress. She completed the look with long wavy hair, beautiful smile, and minimal makeup. She added on silver statement heels to round off the look.

When Jasmin Bhasin sparked nothing but class in this stunning black designer piece. The outfit featured beautiful glittery stripes on the bottom, while the top showcased a body-skimming armour in black. She completed the look with her long wavy hair, filled-in eyebrows and bold smokey eyes.

Here’s when Jasmin Bhasin prompted glam and grace, decking in a sheer high-thigh slit black dress. The outfit featured a corseted armour, with subtle floral work on top. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair, beautiful dewy eyes and nude lips.