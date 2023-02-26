Jasmin Bhasin is all set to collaborate with Tony Kakkar for a crazy mad music video. The actress decided to tease her fans with a small glance of it, and shared some more insights as she shared it on her Instagram on Saturday. Get ready to see Jasmin in a complete new avatar in this upcoming music video ‘Shadi Karogi’

In the video, we can see Jasmin Bhasin in her perfect Dulhan look and Tony Kakkar looking all preppy and funky in his graphic wears. It looks fun, with Tony Kakkar’s groovy lyrics, and the perfect ambience even makes the music video look better. Jasmin Bhasin taking it to her Instagram handle announced the release date of the song.

Sharing the video, Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Kya Dulhan Jayegi Dulhe Raja ke sath?? #Shadikarogi #TeaserOutNow DRJ Records & Raj Jaiswal Presents Tony Kakkar’s Shadi Karogi? Releasing this February 27th only on @drjrecords Official YouTube Channel.”

Further Details About The Music Video:

Song: Shadi Karogi?

Featuring: Tony Kakkar & Jasmin Bhasin

Singer- Tony Kakkar & Annie Khalid

Lyrics & Music : Tony Kakkar

Director: B2gether Pros

Producer: Raj Jaiswal

Music Label: DRJ Records

Here take a look-

She added, tagging, “@tonykakkar @jasminbhasin2806 @anniecurli @b2getherpros @raj.jaiswals @drjrecords” and continued with hashtags: #ShadiKarogi #NewSong #TonyKakkar #JasminBhasin #drjrecords #Teaser

Take a look-

A user wrote, “Jasmin be like kyu piche pare ho mere Mai toh sirf apne Aly se hi shadi karungi😂”

Another wrote, “Dulha toh Aly hai hmare liye😍❤”

Speaking of Aly Goni, Jasmin met Aly inside the house of Bigg Boss. Since then their adorable love story begun and is now one of the most celebrated amongst the audience.