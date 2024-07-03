Laughter Chefs: Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, And Others Celebrate Bharti Singh’s 40th Birthday On Set

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is the new comedy cooking show on the Colors channel. Bharti Singh is hosting the show, which is quite entertaining for her fans. Recently, Nia Sharma shared a video celebrating Laughter Queen’s 40th birthday on the Laughter Chefs set, generating followers’ buzz. Take a look at the fun-filled video below-

Bharti Singh’s Birthday Celebration-

Today, Laughter Queen Bharti Singh turns 40 years old. Recently, Nia Sharma captured a sweet moment video of Bharti Singh as she looks so beautiful in a Rani pink with gold border Gujarati style saree with a bandhani printed U-neckline, half-sleeves blouse. The actress styles her look with a middle-partition tight bun hairstyle with mogra gajra. Bharti opts for minimal makeup with pink lips and accessories her ethnic fit with gold and white pearl embellishment necklaces, earrings, a bindi, bangles, and a red sindoor.

View Instagram Post 1: Laughter Chefs: Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, And Others Celebrate Bharti Singh's 40th Birthday On Set

In the heartwarming video, Bharti Singh is seen capturing the vlog for her channel, with the laughter chefs contestants Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh, Rahul Vaidya, Sudesh Lehri, and more, all joining in to sing the Happy Birthday song for her. The genuine affection and camaraderie they share is truly heartening. Nia Sharma, in her post, encapsulated the sentiment perfectly with her words, “Happiest Birthday Queen”.

