Maldives Diaries: Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in pink and yellow printed co-ord set

Surbhi Jyoti needs no introduction! The beauty, who rose to fame after her work in Qubool Hai, is giving major travel goals to her fans. The actress has been holidaying with her close friends in exotic locations. Earlier, she travelled to Mauritius with friends Krystle D’souza and Vishal Singh. She has been vacationing in the Maldives with her good friend Rithvik Dhanjani.

Surbhi also celebrated her birthday in the Maldives wearing a printed bodycon co-ord set with a be jewelled attachment. Now, she has dropped a new set of photos for her loyal fan base. The actress took to Instagram and shared new pictures in a pink and yellow printed co-ord set. The attire features a plunging neckline blouse which she paired with matching shorts. She completed her look with a long matching shrug. Surbhi went for no accessorized look.

In the photos, Surbhi can be seen sunkissed. She captioned her post: “Island life …. 🏖️” As soon as she dropped her photos, fans showered her with love. One fan wrote: “Beauty on the beach 🏖️❤️” The other commented, “Exotic location and you,” While another wrote: “Beautiful island, beautiful queen ❤️😍😍 #surbhijyoti” One more fan commented, “Queen of Millions heart’💌”

