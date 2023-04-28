Television | Snippets

Mallika Singh's passion for colour red is explored here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Mallika Singh And Her Love For Colour Red Is Trendy; Check Here

Mallika Singh the powerful performer who was last seen in RadhaKrishn is spending her calm days in serenity. She talked about building on her core strength and confidence when she put up a picture recently, also expressing her thoughtfulness about the picture. Mallika as we know, is a natural when it comes to her fashion sense. She is very pretty and has that photogenic image in herself. Mallika has shown via pictures that she has a fascination for the colour red. Yes, we are talking about the same keeping these pictures in mind.

You can check the pictures here.

Mallika’s charm and poise in this red saree is unmatched.

Mallika Singh And Her Love For Colour Red Is Trendy; Check Here 802279

She is a trendsetter for sure in this red full-sleeve top and dark coloured pant.

Mallika Singh And Her Love For Colour Red Is Trendy; Check Here 802280

This ruffled frock in red makes Mallika look ever-graceful.

Mallika Singh And Her Love For Colour Red Is Trendy; Check Here 802281

And not to miss, check her birthday vibe in this red dress.

Mallika Singh And Her Love For Colour Red Is Trendy; Check Here 802282

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Truly, the colour red is made for Mallika!!

