ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Mallika Singh Gets Blessed By Her Guru; Gets Called Hardworking And Consistent

Mallika Singh's dance Guru puts up a video of her dancing and showers all the praises and blessings on her. Check it here. You will also dance seeing her dance moves.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Jun,2023 16:05:07
Mallika Singh Gets Blessed By Her Guru; Gets Called Hardworking And Consistent

Mallika Singh the talented actress who was last seen in Radha Krishn is an all-rounder and is efficient in many crafts. We are aware of this fact by now, as Mallika has been showing her fans and well-wishers her proficiency in many art forms. She is a good singer, and a good dancer too. She is good at boxing, swimming etc. Well, today’s post comes as an appreciation post for Mallika from her renowned Guru and dance teacher.

She is also a great performer, and we have seen her thrive as an actor. She was recently seen in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s web series Escaype Live, in addition to be part of Radha Krishn. This is a big moment for Mallika, as she gets praised by her teacher.

Her Guru at dance, is seen posting a fabulous dance clipping of Mallika. He praises her craft and is also seen blessing her.

He writes on social media,

rajendrachaturvedi
My hardworking and consistent student @mallika_singh_official_ practicing tihai in teentaal. My blessings and guidance are always with you. Keep growing!
4h
In the video put up, Mallika is seen concentrating very vividly on her craft of dance. Her moves and steps make her proud!!

Want to catch up with the video?

So here it is for you.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Mallika, there is no denying that you are a bright star!! You deserve all the praises.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Mallika Singh Is In Love; States Coffee Is Her Love Language
Mallika Singh Is In Love; States Coffee Is Her Love Language
Mallika Singh performs high-octane boxing in latest video, fans go wow
Mallika Singh performs high-octane boxing in latest video, fans go wow
From Parth Samthaan To Mallika Singh: Indian TV Actors And Their South Movie Debut
From Parth Samthaan To Mallika Singh: Indian TV Actors And Their South Movie Debut
Radhakrishn fame Mallika Singh is asking for peace and solitude, check out
Radhakrishn fame Mallika Singh is asking for peace and solitude, check out
Mallika Singh Is All Graceful In Mini Skirt Paired With Printed Long Socks; Check Here
Mallika Singh Is All Graceful In Mini Skirt Paired With Printed Long Socks; Check Here
Mallika Singh And Her Love For Colour Red Is Trendy; Check Here
Mallika Singh And Her Love For Colour Red Is Trendy; Check Here
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Farzi fame Jaswant Singh Dalal bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal
Exclusive: Farzi fame Jaswant Singh Dalal bags Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal
If we accept the adulations, we have to be prepared for being judged too: Ssudeep Sahir
If we accept the adulations, we have to be prepared for being judged too: Ssudeep Sahir
Shivangi Joshi And Ankit Gupta Make For A Wonderful Onscreen Pair; Check Here
Shivangi Joshi And Ankit Gupta Make For A Wonderful Onscreen Pair; Check Here
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara comes up with a great plan to unite Shiva and Raavi
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara comes up with a great plan to unite Shiva and Raavi
Maitree spoiler: Maitree refuses to join hands with Kamna
Maitree spoiler: Maitree refuses to join hands with Kamna
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva decide to stay in the Rana house
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva decide to stay in the Rana house
Read Latest News