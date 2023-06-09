Mallika Singh Gets Blessed By Her Guru; Gets Called Hardworking And Consistent

Mallika Singh the talented actress who was last seen in Radha Krishn is an all-rounder and is efficient in many crafts. We are aware of this fact by now, as Mallika has been showing her fans and well-wishers her proficiency in many art forms. She is a good singer, and a good dancer too. She is good at boxing, swimming etc. Well, today’s post comes as an appreciation post for Mallika from her renowned Guru and dance teacher.

She is also a great performer, and we have seen her thrive as an actor. She was recently seen in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s web series Escaype Live, in addition to be part of Radha Krishn. This is a big moment for Mallika, as she gets praised by her teacher.

Her Guru at dance, is seen posting a fabulous dance clipping of Mallika. He praises her craft and is also seen blessing her.

He writes on social media,

rajendrachaturvedi

My hardworking and consistent student @mallika_singh_official_ practicing tihai in teentaal. My blessings and guidance are always with you. Keep growing!

4h

In the video put up, Mallika is seen concentrating very vividly on her craft of dance. Her moves and steps make her proud!!

Want to catch up with the video?

So here it is for you.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Mallika, there is no denying that you are a bright star!! You deserve all the praises.

