Mallika Singh Is A Sight To Behold In Cinderella Gown; See Pics

Radha Krishna fame Mallika Singh has become a household name after her mesmerizing portrayal of Radha in the mythological show. Other than that, her social media presence keeps her in top buzz as she regularly treats her fans with something new. Today, she exudes charm like a sight to behold as she dresses up like Cinderella in the latest pictures.

Mallika Singh’s Cinderella Look

Taking to her Instagram, Mallika treats her fans with a mesmerizing glimpse of herself as Cinderella. In the picture, she wore a soft pink Cinderella gown with puffy sleeves and body-hugging bodice. Her curly hairstyle adds to her Barbie beauty. Her basic winged eyeliner blushed cheeks, and peach lips elevate her glamour.

But wait, there is more! The diva looks gorgeous in the beautiful dress as she looks back. The back view and her stunning avatar compliments each other.

However, Mallika’s caption says anything else. The diva shares that it is time’s karma to rule on us, but to snatch those times and rule on it is our karma. Well, this is quite an inspiring quote, and you can rule if you wish.

Her caption says, “Hum pe hukumat krna to waqt ka karm hai

Or issi waqt se chin kar in lamho pe hukumat krna humara….

#lamhein.”

