Mallika Singh Is All Graceful In Mini Skirt Paired With Printed Long Socks; Check Here

Mallika Singh is seen in a mini skirt and long socks, posing with good vibes.

Mallika Singh the talented actress who was previously seen in RadhaKrishn is presently on a high as she is spending quality time on herself. She was seen nurturing her passion and acing her skills in various facets like swimming, dancing, singing, boxing etc. In addition to being passion about all these activities, Mallika, we know is a fashionista too. Her natural grace and enigma outshine every time she is in public for an occasion. Today, Mallika is seen wearing a stunning cute dress in which she looks a doll. She is seen wearing a mini-skirt and she has paired it up with long printed socks.

Mallika looks delightful in this attire. A dark coloured mini skirt has a blue shrug with has a tie-up fashion. The multi-coloured long socks that Mallika wears, makes the look more astounding.

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Mallika looks pretty and is doll-faced in this picture. Do you agree to what we say? Certainly, she is a diva even in her simplest of looks.

